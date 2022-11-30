Why rising Covid cases in China re-ignite worries for car comapnies

Published Nov 30, 2022

The number of Covid cases in China has reached levels last seen at the very start of the pandemic in 2020

Severe restrictions and lockdown-like measures are in place in several cities here

The world's largest car market, China may be hurtling back to the days when pandemic was at its peak the world over

While pandemic-like situation is likely to take big toll on demand for vehicles, it can also potentially affect production

China is also the world's largest manufacturer of cars with a number of local and global players competing for space

Production was severely affected inn 2020 and through 2021 of not just cars but of components used in cars

There have been angry protests against restrictions being imposed this time around

But if cases continue to rise, many believe the severity of restrictions may also increase
