Why rising Covid cases in China re-ignite worries for car comapnies

The number of Covid cases in China has reached levels last seen at the very start of the pandemic in 2020
Severe restrictions and lockdown-like measures are in place in several cities here
The world's largest car market, China may be hurtling back to the days when pandemic was at its peak the world over
While pandemic-like situation is likely to take big toll on demand for vehicles, it can also potentially affect production
China is also the world's largest manufacturer of cars with a number of local and global players competing for space
Production was severely affected inn 2020 and through 2021 of not just cars but of components used in cars
There have been angry protests against restrictions being imposed this time around
But if cases continue to rise, many believe the severity of restrictions may also increase