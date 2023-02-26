Range Rover owners in UK are having a hard time finding insurance

Published Feb 26, 2023

Land Rover's Range Rover was the second most stolen vehicle in the UK in 2022

High theft risk of Range Rover has propelled insurers to hike premium for this luxury SUV

Some insurers have stopped offering insurance for Range Rover in the UK

This has propelled the Range Rover owners of UK into a critical situation

Range Rover owners in London are most impacted due to this crisis

The reason behind this crisis is not that Range Rovers lack security measures

The high popularity and demand for Range Rovers are the reasons behind this crisis

Land Rover said it is increasing safety measures of Range Rovers to resolve this crisis

Land Rover has not revealed the detail of its upcoming security measures
