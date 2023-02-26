Land Rover's Range Rover was the second most stolen vehicle in the UK in 2022
High theft risk of Range Rover has propelled insurers to hike premium for this luxury SUV
Some insurers have stopped offering insurance for Range Rover in the UK
This has propelled the Range Rover owners of UK into a critical situation
Range Rover owners in London are most impacted due to this crisis
The reason behind this crisis is not that Range Rovers lack security measures
The high popularity and demand for Range Rovers are the reasons behind this crisis
Land Rover said it is increasing safety measures of Range Rovers to resolve this crisis
Land Rover has not revealed the detail of its upcoming security measures