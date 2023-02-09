Why petrol pumps across Pakistan are shut

Pakistan is reeling under severe fuel shortage due to the poor economy

This has led to several petrol pumps in major cities to shut down

The few still up and running are offering very little quantity

The crisis has led to long queues of cars and bikes waiting outside fuel stations

In Lahore, around 70 of the total 450 pumps are dry

According to local media, petrol is severely in limited supply in several cities of Pakistan

The oil companies of Pakistan are on the verge of collapse due to the economic crisis

The crisis blew up since the start of the year due to short supplies from the OMCs

The falling value of currency has raised cost of fuel, which is mostly imported by Pakistan
