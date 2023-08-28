Why Pakistan car market has collapsed? Five big reasons explained

Pakistan is selling far fewer cars now than it ever has. Automakers in the country are reeling under enormous pressure
In July of 2023, the entire market saw sales of just 5,092 units as per Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association
Performance in previous months of the year has hardly been better
Pakistan’s economy is the single-biggest factor at play. Inflation is at a record high and price of essentials have skyrocketed
The performance of Pakistan currency against US Dollar is another crucial factor, driving up import costs
The country has also seen massive job losses. This includes cuts made by carmakers at their assembly or manufacturing facilities
Availability of CKD or completely knocked-down kits is a major worry affecting both demand and sales
Lack of localization in production or assembly facilities has come to haunt the car market here