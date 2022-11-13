Why more people are buying Lamborghini than ever before...

The first nine months of 2022 has been the best ever for Lamborghini
Global deliveries between Jan & Sep were at 7,430 units - up 8% vs 2021
The biggest markets for the Italians are the US, China, Germany and the UK
The Urus SUV has been a massive hit since launch late 2017
Huracan remains a strong model too with 2,378 units delivered between Jan & Sep
Industry experts mostly agree the global rich are more confident to splurge now than in recent years
The Lamborghini customer base is emerging from Covid times with renewed vigour to buy
Little wonder then that the Italians have an order bank of 18 months