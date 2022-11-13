Why more people are buying Lamborghini than ever before...

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 13, 2022

The first nine months of 2022 has been the best ever for Lamborghini

Global deliveries between Jan & Sep were at 7,430 units - up 8% vs 2021

The biggest markets for the Italians are the US, China, Germany and the UK

The Urus SUV has been a massive hit since launch late 2017

Huracan remains a strong model too with 2,378 units delivered between Jan & Sep

Industry experts mostly agree the global rich are more confident to splurge now than in recent years

The Lamborghini customer base is emerging from Covid times with renewed vigour to buy

Little wonder then that the Italians have an order bank of 18 months
