Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall of over 9,000 of its models
The recall constitutes cars like Ciaz, Brezza, Grand Vitara, XL6 and Ertiga
The reason behind this move is a possible defect in the front seatbelts
These models were manufactured from November 2 through November 28
Maruti Suzuki stated authorised workshops will inform owners of the models
It added that the recall has been carried out considering safety of the customers
The recalled cars will be suspected thoroughly and...
...if the defect is found, it will be replaced free of cost
This year Maruti Suzuki had issued another recall in October
