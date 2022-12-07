Why Maruti has recalled 9,000 cars including Grand Vitara, Brezza SUVs?

Published Dec 07, 2022

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall of over 9,000 of its models

The recall constitutes cars like Ciaz, Brezza, Grand Vitara, XL6 and Ertiga

The reason behind this move is a possible defect in the front seatbelts

These models were manufactured from November 2 through November 28

Maruti Suzuki stated authorised workshops will inform owners of the models

It added that the recall has been carried out considering safety of the customers

The recalled cars will be suspected thoroughly and...

...if the defect is found, it will be replaced free of cost

This year Maruti Suzuki had issued another recall in October

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,000 cars over faulty seatbelts
