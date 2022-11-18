Why is Porsche talking about satellites...

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 18, 2022

Vehicles of the future are going to be connected and...

... satellites will play a crucial role in them

Along with electric mobility, connectivity is going to be an utmost priority

Porsche shares that satellites will help in tracking real time traffic data and navigation systems

It will also help with autonomous driving technology

Vehicles will get additional technology that will help in receiving data from the space

To make these new technologies work, fleet of satellites will be needed

These group of satellites will be called Low Earth Orbit which will remain at an altitude of 2,000 Km

These LEOs will help in establishing fast communication 

Many OEMs are looking for partnerships or building satellites of their own to tap into this forthcoming technology
