Vehicles of the future are going to be connected and...
... satellites will play a crucial role in them
Along with electric mobility, connectivity is going to be an utmost priority
Porsche shares that satellites will help in tracking real time traffic data and navigation systems
It will also help with autonomous driving technology
Vehicles will get additional technology that will help in receiving data from the space
To make these new technologies work, fleet of satellites will be needed
These group of satellites will be called Low Earth Orbit which will remain at an altitude of 2,000 Km
These LEOs will help in establishing fast communication
Many OEMs are looking for partnerships or building satellites of their own to tap into this forthcoming technology