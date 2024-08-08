Why is Kia Seltos so popular in India?

Kia Seltos is one of the most popular compact SUV in the Indian market.
One of the reasons behind is the design. It looks butch and appealing
It is offered in multiple-powertrian options.
There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo-charged petrol engine and a diesel engine.
Transmission options on offer are iMT, manual gearbox and automatic transmission as well.
So, there is an engine and transmission combo for everyone.
The Seltos comes loaded with features.
The interior of the Seltos also looks modern and premium
There are several variants on offer so customers can find a variant according to their needs.
The Seltos is priced attractively between ₹10.90 lakh and ₹20.37 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.