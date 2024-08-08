Why is Kia Seltos so popular in India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 08, 2024

Kia Seltos is one of the most popular compact SUV in the Indian market. 

One of the reasons behind is the design. It looks butch and appealing

It is offered in multiple-powertrian options.

There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo-charged petrol engine and a diesel engine.

Transmission options on offer are iMT, manual gearbox and automatic transmission as well.

So, there is an engine and transmission combo for everyone.

The Seltos comes loaded with features. 

The interior of the Seltos also looks modern and premium

There are several variants on offer so customers can find a variant according to their needs.

The Seltos is priced attractively between 10.90 lakh and 20.37 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
