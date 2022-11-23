CNG is claimed to emit 80 per cent lesser carbon monoxide compared to petrol or diesel
CNG also emits 45 per cent less hydrocarbons compared to other fossil fuels
Such low carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon emission ensure CNG is environment friendly and significantly cleaner than petrol or diesel
CNG leaves lesser residue in the fuel tank, making it better for the car
CNG combustion doesn't emit particulate matter like petrol or diesel, resulting in lesser pollutants in the air and less pressure on engine
Being a gaseous fuel, CNG disperses quicker than petrol and diesel, making it safer than other fossil fuels
CNG price is substantially lower than petrol or diesel price across India, making it easily affordable
CNG's ignition point is 540 degree celcius, which is nearly double than petrol or diesel's ignition mark, making it safer
The benefits and better cost effectiveness of CNG has increased its popularity across India prompting many car owners and automakers to shift to this fuel solution