Why India's new-found Lithium reserve is great news for EV boom

Published Feb 13, 2023

India has found close to 6 million tonnes of Lithium in Jammu and Kashmir

The discovery has been made in J&K's Reasi district by Geological Survey of India

Lithium is a key mineral used in battery production that is then used in electric vehicles

Government officials say the Lithium reserve found 'is of best quality'

Against the normal grade of 220 parts per million (PPM), the lithium found in J&K is of 500 ppm-plus grading

With a stockpile of 5.9 million tons, India will surpass China in its availability

Lithium makes it possible to advance battery tech development with smaller packs with same or better efficiency

While many countries have to import Lithium, India can potentially boost its local production of EV batteries
