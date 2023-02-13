Why India's new-found Lithium reserve is great news for EV boom

India has found close to 6 million tonnes of Lithium in Jammu and Kashmir
The discovery has been made in J&K's Reasi district by Geological Survey of India
Lithium is a key mineral used in battery production that is then used in electric vehicles
Government officials say the Lithium reserve found 'is of best quality'
Against the normal grade of 220 parts per million (PPM), the lithium found in J&K is of 500 ppm-plus grading
With a stockpile of 5.9 million tons, India will surpass China in its availability
Lithium makes it possible to advance battery tech development with smaller packs with same or better efficiency
While many countries have to import Lithium, India can potentially boost its local production of EV batteries