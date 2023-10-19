Why Hyundai Creta is such a big hit?

Hyundai Creta is the most successful mid-size SUV in the Indian market.
Trust factor is one of the biggest reasons for the popularity of the Creta.
The Creta has been in the Indian market for a very long time now. Eventually, people tend to develop a trust factor with products that they have been spotting on the roads for a very long time.
Then there is the reliability. Because the Creta has been present in the Indian market for such a long time, its engine has proven to be reliable in the long run.
Hyundai is known to load their cars with a lot of features. The Creta is no different. It is one of the most feature loaded car in the mid-size SUV segment right now.
The cabin of Creta offers generous space for four adults. And if you have to carry five then that should also not be a big problem.
Hyundai offers the Creta with a petrol engine as well as a diesel engine. Both engines can be had with a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission. So, there is an engine and gearbox combo for everyone.
Then there are the variants. Hyundai is offering the Creta in seven variants. There is E, EX, S, S+, SX Executive, SX and SX(O). So, there is a variant out there for every customer.
If someone wants a Creta that stands out then he or she can buy the Adventure Edition or the Knight Edition.