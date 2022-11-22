Why FB, Twitter layoffs may be a big win for Jaguar Land Rover

Facebook, Twitter have been on a spree to lay off its employees
Amidst this tense situation, Jaguar Land Rover has got a positive news
The Tata Motors backed company has announced a global hiring plan
The luxury automaker announced more than 800 positions that need to be filled
These positions require people from digital technology industry as well as engineering field
The vacancies have been declared across countries like the UK, the USA, India, China, Ireland and Hungary
Jaguar Land Rover will also offer roles in autonomous driving, electrification, artificial intelligence...
...data science and machine learning
And with these recruitments, JLR will stress on strengthening its in-house data capability
The brand is focusing on creating more luxurious and connected models in the coming years