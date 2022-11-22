Why FB, Twitter layoffs may be a big win for Jaguar Land Rover

Published Nov 22, 2022

Facebook, Twitter have been on a spree to lay off its employees

Amidst this tense situation, Jaguar Land Rover has got a positive news

The Tata Motors backed company has announced a global hiring plan

The luxury automaker announced more than 800 positions that need to be filled 

These positions require people from digital technology industry as well as engineering field

The vacancies have been declared across countries like the UK, the USA, India, China, Ireland and Hungary 

Jaguar Land Rover will also offer roles in autonomous driving, electrification, artificial intelligence...

...data science and machine learning

And with these recruitments, JLR will stress on strengthening its in-house data capability

The brand is focusing on creating more luxurious and connected models in the coming years
