Why did Centre lift ban on trucks, non BS6 cars entering Delhi?

Centre's panel lifts ban on trucks, cars as Delhi AQI improves

The present AQI level of Delhi is around 339

It is about 111 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-IV actions 

GRAP stage IV is a set of strict measures taken to improve upon the air quality scenario

Delhi's air pollution levels improved on Sunday due to favorable wind speed

Another reason was drop in the contribution of stubble burning

The 24-hour average air quality index on Delhi stood at 339 at 4 pm on Sunday

It was 381 a day ago and 447 on Friday
On Thursday last week, it had jumped to 450
