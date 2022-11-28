Why cycling in India can be a life-threatening risk?

Indian roads are infamous for being one of the deadliest anywhere in the world
The lack of dedicated cycling lanes in most cities means those on bikes have to jostle with cars, autos, trucks & more
Even cycling by the side of a road can be potentially risky
A 50-year-old man was recently killed in Delhi after a speeding BMW allegedly hit his cycle
While wearing protective gear is a must, it may not always help prevent serious injuries & even fatalities
A lack of road sense & disregard for rules & laws can often prove to be a major risk
It is advisable to avoid public roads for cycling & instead, stick to narrow lanes & gated areas as much as possible for cycling
If cycling on public roads, always stay alert for oncoming traffic as well as traffic from behind