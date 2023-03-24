Why CNG makes big sense for Maruti Suzuki

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 24, 2023

Difference between CNG and petrol prices have reduced in recent times. Yet, Maruti Suzuki bets big on CNG technology

CNG vehicles form around 20 per cent of overall sales for Maruti Suzuki in India

Ertiga CNG is one of the best-selling models from the company

WagonR CNG also fares very strong in the market

Brezza CNG is the latest model from the manufacturer

Maruti says it sold 330,000 CNG vehicle units last year, up 40 per cent over 2021

Maruti does not have an all-electric model but believes strong hybrid tech and CNG will provide the perfect stepping stones

The company says share of CNG cars in overall sales among cars in India is around 11 per cent, expects this to rise as well
