Baleno has been a power player not just in its segment but in the Indian car market for several years, and counting
Sold under Nexa retail chain, Baleno is one of the hottest-selling car models in India
Maruti also offers Grand Vitara under Nexa while Fronx and Jimny SUVs are also going to be launched soon
But company officials say that it is the Baleno that is expected to continue leading the charge for Nexa and for Maruti Suzuki overall
In its latest update, the exterior design of the Baleno was refreshed
The Baleno now also has some cutting-edge in-cabin features like HUD and 360-degree camera
Powering the hatchback is a 1.2-litre petrol motor which puts out 88.50 bhp and offers 113 Nm of torque
Transmission duties on the Baleno are handled by a five-speed auto and five-speed manual units