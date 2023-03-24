Forget SUVs, Baleno is the hot-seller Maruti. Here's why

Baleno has been a power player not just in its segment but in the Indian car market for several years, and counting

Sold under Nexa retail chain, Baleno is one of the hottest-selling car models in India

Maruti also offers Grand Vitara under Nexa while Fronx and Jimny SUVs are also going to be launched soon

But company officials say that it is the Baleno that is expected to continue leading the charge for Nexa and for Maruti Suzuki overall

In its latest update, the exterior design of the Baleno was refreshed

The Baleno now also has some cutting-edge in-cabin features like HUD and 360-degree camera

Powering the hatchback is a 1.2-litre petrol motor which puts out 88.50 bhp and offers 113 Nm of torque

Transmission duties on the Baleno are handled by a five-speed auto and five-speed manual units
