Why are Ford dealers unhappy with tough EV conditions

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 14, 2022

Ford has come up with some terms and agreements for its dealers regarding EVs 

Ford laid out rules for its dealerships to convert into Model E format

To become Model E dealership, one has to invest, evolve, improve and offer new services if they want to continue to sell Ford's EVs

After the rules were passed, it was being speculated how many dealers will agree to it

Recent reports say 65% of Ford's dealerships have agreed to the conditions of Model E

Model E requirements are one needs to install one DC fast charger and it must be available for public

There will also be a cap on number of EVs these dealerships are allowed to sell regardless the annual volume

Ford says the cost to become Model E certified dealerships stands at about $500,000
Know more about Ford
Click Here