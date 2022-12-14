Why are Ford dealers unhappy with tough EV conditions

Ford has come up with some terms and agreements for its dealers regarding EVs
Ford laid out rules for its dealerships to convert into Model E format
To become Model E dealership, one has to invest, evolve, improve and offer new services if they want to continue to sell Ford's EVs
After the rules were passed, it was being speculated how many dealers will agree to it
Recent reports say 65% of Ford's dealerships have agreed to the conditions of Model E
Model E requirements are one needs to install one DC fast charger and it must be available for public
There will also be a cap on number of EVs these dealerships are allowed to sell regardless the annual volume
Ford says the cost to become Model E certified dealerships stands at about $500,000