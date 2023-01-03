Who was Ken Block?

Ken Block was a pro rally driver who won several awards across the world
He also became an internet sensation doing daring stunts behind wheels
He died aged 55 years after a snowmobile accident in Utah, Arizona in the US
Ken Block began his pro rally career 17 years ago in 2005
He was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship the same year
He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rallycross medals at the X Games
He also was an YouTube sensation featuring him driving on dangerous tracks
Videos of Ken Block's stunt behind wheels raked up millions of views on YouTube
It was his daredevil stunt that probably cost his life during a ski vacation
Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile landed on top of him