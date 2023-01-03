Who was Ken Block?

Published Jan 03, 2023

Ken Block was a pro rally driver who won several awards across the world

He also became an internet sensation doing daring stunts behind wheels

He died aged 55 years after a snowmobile accident in Utah, Arizona in the US

Ken Block began his pro rally career 17 years ago in 2005

He was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship the same year

He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rallycross medals at the X Games

He also was an YouTube sensation featuring him driving on dangerous tracks

Videos of Ken Block's stunt behind wheels raked up millions of views on YouTube

It was his daredevil stunt that probably cost his life during a ski vacation

Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile landed on top of him
