Who is the number 1 EV player of South India?

According to Vahan portal, Ather is the number 1 electric two-wheeler brand in South India.
1 out 4 electric 2W sold in South India in December has been Ather.
In 2024, Ather Energy had 25 per cent market share in South India
Nationally, Ather also registered a 14.2 per cent market share in December in the EV two-wheeler segment.
Its market share was 5.5 per cent more than the next player TVS and around 6.5 per cent more than Ola Electric, in the key states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh combined.
Ather currently sells 450 Series and the Rizta in the Indian market.
The 450 Series is an electric scooter for enthusiasts.
On the other hand, the Rizta is for families.
The 450 Apex was the flagship scooter for enthusiasts with performance enhancements.