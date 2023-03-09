Which were the top 10 cars sold in India in February?

Maruti Suzuki Baleno topped the sales chart last month
It continued to be a strong favourite among the premium hatchback buyers
The second name on the list is of Maruti Suzuki Swift
It sold 18,412 units last month, up from 16,440 units in January
Alto from Maruti stable grabbed the third spot with 18,114 units sold
Next is the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, having sold 16,889 units last month
Fifth and sixth places were grabbed by Maruti Dzire and Brezza
Tata Nexon and Maruti Eeco took seventh and eighth positions
Tata Punch grabbed the ninth position with 11,169 units sold