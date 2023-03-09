Which were the top 10 cars sold in India in February?

Published Mar 09, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Baleno topped the sales chart last month

It continued to be a strong favourite among the premium hatchback buyers

The second name on the list is of Maruti Suzuki Swift

It sold 18,412 units last month, up from 16,440 units in January

Alto from Maruti stable grabbed the third spot with 18,114 units sold

 Next is the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, having sold 16,889 units last month

Fifth and sixth places were grabbed by Maruti Dzire and Brezza

Tata Nexon and Maruti Eeco took seventh and eighth positions

 Tata Punch grabbed the ninth position with 11,169 units sold
 Tenth position was held by Hyundai Creta with 10,421 units sold last month
