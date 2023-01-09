Which were the top 10 best-selling cars in December?

Seven of Maruti Suzuki's models featured in the list of top 10 cars sold in India last month
Maruti Baleno secured the top place for the second consecutive month
In December, Maruti sold 16,932 units of the hatchback
Maruti Ertiga became the second most-selling car with 12,273 units sold
Third position was captured by Maruti Swift with 12,061 units delivered in December
Next is Tata Nexon, which sold 12,053 units last month
Fifth model is Maruti Dzire with 11,200 units sold last month
Maruti Brezza, Tata Punch and Maruti Eeco captured sixth, seventh and eight positions respectively
Ninth position was taken by Hyundai Creta with 10,205 units sold last month