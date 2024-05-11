Which was the best selling car in April 2024?

Tata Punch is the best selling car not only for April 2024 but also March 2024.
In April 2024, Tata sold 19,158 units of Punch. This includes ICE and EV versions of the Punch.
In March 2024, Tata sold 17,547 units of the Punch.
Punch is offered with petrol, CNG and electric powertrains.
he petrol variants, featuring five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmissions, span a price range from ₹6.13 lakh to ₹9.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
The CNG variants range from ₹7.23 lakh to ₹9.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Punch EV is priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Tata Punch has scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.
Notably, it earned a five-star rating for adult occupant safety and three stars for child safety.