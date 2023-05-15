Which parts of the world are making most EVs?

EVs are poised to take over the world. But as demand rises, production too is on an upswing
China is leading the race in EV manufacturing. In 2022, the country manufactured two-thirds of all global battery EVs
In China, more than 94 brands together offer over 300 models
Europe as a whole manufactures around 17 per cent of all EVs in the world
North America is next with 11 per cent of all EVs coming from plants here
Other centres like South Korea, Japan and even India are now upping pace to catch up
Hyundai recently announced a big investment in India to bolster EV manufacturing here