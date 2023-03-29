These new colours are available on Okinawa PraisePro and iPraise+ e-scooters

Okinawa Autotech has added new colour options to its Praise e-scooter family
PraisePro and iPraise+ will now be available in eight new colours
These include Electric Green, Ocean Blue, Mauve Purple, Liquid Metal....
...Military Green, Mocha Brown, Seafoam Green and Sun Orange
The new colours aim to bring more personalization options
Okinawa PraisePro comes equipped with all-LED lighting and e-ABS with regenerative braking
It gets a digital console, a USB charging port and walk assistance
It has a charging time of three to four hours with a top speed of 56 kmph
It is claimed to have running cost of just 14 paisa per km