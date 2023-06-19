Which is the world's largest car exporting country?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 19, 2023

China is on top of the list of the world's largest car exporting countries

 It grabbed the crown after overtaking Japan earlier this year

Japan now stands second with 954,185 units shipped in Q1 2023

Third position is currently held by Germany

China exported 1.07 million vehicles in the first three months of the year

The country's motor industry has been buoyed by its efforts to shift away from fossil fuels

Around 40% of all its car exports in Q1 2023 were EVs

China also saw its exports to Russia surge since the start of the Ukraine war

It got an upper hand after Volkswagen and Toyota quit the country 
For more such stories...
Click Here