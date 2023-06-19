Which is the world's largest car exporting country?

China is on top of the list of the world's largest car exporting countries
It grabbed the crown after overtaking Japan earlier this year
Japan now stands second with 954,185 units shipped in Q1 2023
Third position is currently held by Germany
China exported 1.07 million vehicles in the first three months of the year
The country's motor industry has been buoyed by its efforts to shift away from fossil fuels
Around 40% of all its car exports in Q1 2023 were EVs
China also saw its exports to Russia surge since the start of the Ukraine war
It got an upper hand after Volkswagen and Toyota quit the country