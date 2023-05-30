Which is the world's best-selling car? Hint: It's pure electric

A pure electric car has become the world's best-selling car
Tesla Model Y outsold the Toyota Corolla in Q1 2023, a study by Jato Dynamics revealed
The EV achieved the feat despite being almost double priced
Tesla sold 267,000 units of the Model Y globally in the first quarter
Toyota sold 256,400 units of the Corolla in the same period
The study revealed that Model Y has witnessed a whopping 69 per cent year-on-year growth
Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his confidence in the crossover even before its launch
Tesla Model Y is rated to deliver 330 miles or 531-km of range
It can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in as little as 3.5 seconds