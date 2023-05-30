Which is the world's best-selling car? Hint: It's pure electric

Published May 30, 2023

A pure electric car has become the world's best-selling car

Tesla Model Y outsold the Toyota Corolla in Q1 2023, a study by Jato Dynamics revealed

The EV achieved the feat despite being almost double priced

Tesla sold 267,000 units of the Model Y globally in the first quarter 

 Toyota sold 256,400 units of the Corolla in the same period

The study revealed that Model Y has witnessed a whopping 69 per cent year-on-year growth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his confidence in the crossover even before its launch

Tesla Model Y is rated to deliver 330 miles or 531-km of range

It can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in as little as 3.5 seconds
