Which is the world's most valuable automotive brand?

Published Apr 13, 2023

US EV giant Tesla has surpassed Mercedes and Toyota to become world's most valuable auto brand

The automaker has moved up two positions on the list of automotive brands

 It is now valued at $66.2 billion

The list was released by brand value tracking agency Brand Finance

The agency claims that this is the first time Tesla has been at the top

 This is also the first time a pure EV company has been on the top 

 Tesla has remained one of the most lucrative automotive brands for investors

The top 50 global most valuable automotive brands list also has three Indian firms

These include Mahindra, Maruti and Bajaj Auto
