Which is the world's most valuable automotive brand?

US EV giant Tesla has surpassed Mercedes and Toyota to become world's most valuable auto brand
The automaker has moved up two positions on the list of automotive brands
It is now valued at $66.2 billion
The list was released by brand value tracking agency Brand Finance
The agency claims that this is the first time Tesla has been at the top
This is also the first time a pure EV company has been on the top
Tesla has remained one of the most lucrative automotive brands for investors
The top 50 global most valuable automotive brands list also has three Indian firms
These include Mahindra, Maruti and Bajaj Auto