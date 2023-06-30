Which car colour do Indian buyers prefer the most? Check out this list

Manufacturers offer their models in a host of colours but some are more popular among buyers than others

A German chemical company called BASF recently held a survey and revealed the most popular hues in India

White - No surprise that the colour of peace is also the overwhelming favourite on cars among buyers

Grey - This shade is a distant second among car buyers in the country

Silver - The hue is a close third and considered a safe bet by many for their cars

Black - It may be hard to maintain but there is no beating the regal appeal of this shade on a car

Blue and Red were the other popular shades on Indian cars

