A study by S&P Global Mobility has revealed which manufacturers appeal to women drivers most in the US. And which ones do not
Buick is the most preferred car brand among women in the US
Mitsubishi is also found to be much admired
MINI finds favour among women buyers in the US
Lexus too has a big following among women drivers in the country
The study found that RAM is least preferred by women car shoppers
GMC too fails to impress most women car buyers in the US
Ford may have a big customer base but its offerings are not exactly a favourite among many women buyers