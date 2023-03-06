Which car brands do American women love the most (and which ones they hate)

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Mar 06, 2023

A study by S&P  Global Mobility has revealed which manufacturers appeal to women drivers most in the US. And which ones do not

Buick is the most preferred car brand among women in the US

Mitsubishi is also found to be much admired

MINI finds favour among women buyers in the US

Lexus too has a big following among women drivers in the country

The study found that RAM is least preferred by women car shoppers

GMC too fails to impress most women car buyers in the US

Ford may have a big customer base but its offerings are not exactly a favourite among many women buyers
Which car do you like? For more such reports...
Click Here