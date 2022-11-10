Which are top 3 automakers in 2022 India Sales Satisfaction study?

MG Motor India topped the 2022 India Sales Satisfaction Index Study
At 881 points, the company topped the charts for the second consecutive year
Toyota came second with a score of 878 points
Hyundai came third with a score of 872 points
The study is based on responses from 6,618 new vehicle owners
These people purchased their vehicle between January and December 2021
The study was conducted from June through September of 2022
The study documents new-vehicle owners' satisfaction with sales process
It includes factors such as delivery process, dealer facility, among others