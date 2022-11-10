Which are top 3 automakers in 2022 India Sales Satisfaction study?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 10, 2022

MG Motor India topped the 2022 India Sales Satisfaction Index Study

At 881 points, the company topped the charts for the second consecutive year

Toyota came second with a score of 878 points

Hyundai came third with a score of 872 points

The study is based on responses from 6,618 new vehicle owners

These people purchased their vehicle between January and December 2021

The study was conducted from June through September of 2022

The study documents new-vehicle owners' satisfaction with sales process

It includes factors such as delivery process, dealer facility, among others
