The endless wait for Tesla Cybertruck...

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 26, 2022

It was 2019 when Tesla showcased its electric truck, the Cybertruck 

Production of this electric vehicle has faced significant delays

Multiple reasons such as the Covid-19 pandemic, chip crisis and supply chain issues have played havoc

Tesla, though, announced recently that the Cybertruck is finally locked for production in mid 2023

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated the design of the EV is also final 

Musk also said that the specs and price of the EV will change too

Despite the delay, bookings for Cybertruck has touched 1.6 million

As per data, the Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated EVs 

Meanwhile, Tesla's rival Ford and Rivian have already launched their electric pickup truck
