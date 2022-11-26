It was 2019 when Tesla showcased its electric truck, the Cybertruck
Production of this electric vehicle has faced significant delays
Multiple reasons such as the Covid-19 pandemic, chip crisis and supply chain issues have played havoc
Tesla, though, announced recently that the Cybertruck is finally locked for production in mid 2023
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated the design of the EV is also final
Musk also said that the specs and price of the EV will change too
Despite the delay, bookings for Cybertruck has touched 1.6 million
As per data, the Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated EVs
Meanwhile, Tesla's rival Ford and Rivian have already launched their electric pickup truck