When will Tata Curvv launch in India?

Tata Motors recently launched the Curvv EV in the Indian market.
The brand also showcased the Curvv at the same event.
The Curvv will go on sale on September 2nd.
It will be offered with two petrol engine options and a diesel engine.
Transmission options on offer will be a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.
The boot space is rated for 500 litres despite having a coupe roof line.
Tata Curvv will be available in four personas. They will be Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.
Tata will offer six colour options with the Curvv - Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame, Opera Blue, Pure Grey and Gold Essence.
The Curvv ICE will be going directly against the Citroen Basalt and mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, among others