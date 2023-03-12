When should you change brake pads of your vehicle?

Proper wokring condition of brakes is an essential step to keep a car in good condition
You should always check for screeching sound caused by a metal attachment on the brake pad
If you hear this sound regularly, it is time to take the car for inspection
Brake pads can also be visually inspected on disc brakes
This allows the driver to know when it is time to replace them
Driver may need to remove the wheels to perform this inspection
Also, if you hear a deep noise like metal grinding, it is possibly a sign of brake pads worn away
Some cars come with an indicator light on the instrument cluster that signals it is time to replace the brake pads
You should always check for optimum braking performance when applying the brake pedal