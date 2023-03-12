When should you change brake pads of your vehicle?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 12, 2023

Proper wokring condition of brakes is an essential step to keep a car in good condition

 You should always check for screeching sound caused by a metal attachment on the brake pad 

 If you hear this sound regularly, it is time to take the car for inspection

Brake pads can also be visually inspected on disc brakes

This allows the driver to know when it is time to replace them

Driver may need to remove the wheels to perform this inspection

Also, if you hear a deep noise like metal grinding, it is possibly a sign of brake pads worn away

Some cars come with an indicator light on the instrument cluster that signals it is time to replace the brake pads

 You should always check for optimum braking performance when applying the brake pedal
Click to know more
Click Here