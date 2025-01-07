What's the price of MG Windsor EV after the price hike?

The introductory prices of the MG Windsor EV are no longer applicable.
The prices of the Windsor EV have been hiked by ₹50,000
The Excite variant now costs ₹13,99,800
The Exclusive trim is priced at ₹14,99,800
The top-end Essence variant costs ₹15,99,800.
All prices are ex-showroom.
The free charging offer through the MG e-hub application is no longer available.
However, the first owner still gets lifetime warranty on the battery.
The second owner gets a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km whichever is earlier.