What's the price of MG Windsor EV after the price hike?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 07, 2025

The introductory prices of the MG Windsor EV are no longer applicable. 

The prices of the Windsor EV have been hiked by 50,000

The Excite variant now costs 13,99,800 

The Exclusive trim is priced at 14,99,800 

The top-end Essence variant costs 15,99,800.

All prices are ex-showroom.

The free charging offer through the MG e-hub application is no longer available.

However, the first owner still gets lifetime warranty on the battery.

The second owner gets a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km whichever is earlier.
