What's the fuel efficiency of Citroen Basalt?

Citroen's latest vehicle in the Indian market is Basalt
It is a coupe SUV that directly competes against the Tata Curvv
The Basalt is offered with two petrol engine options.
Here are the fuel efficiency figures of both engines.
The naturally aspirated petrol engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl
The turbocharged engine has a fuel efficiency of 19.5 kmpl, according to Citroen.
When mated to an automatic transmissoin, the turbocharged engine's fuel efficiency falls to 18.7 kmpl
The Basalt shares its engine and gearbox combo with the C3 Aircross.
The underpinnings are also shared with other C-cubed cars