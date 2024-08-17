What's the fuel efficiency of Citroen Basalt?

Published Aug 17, 2024

Citroen's latest vehicle in the Indian market is Basalt

It is a coupe SUV that directly competes against the Tata Curvv

The Basalt is offered with two petrol engine options. 

Here are the fuel efficiency figures of both engines.

The naturally aspirated petrol engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl

The turbocharged engine has a fuel efficiency of 19.5 kmpl, according to Citroen.

When mated to an automatic transmissoin, the turbocharged engine's fuel efficiency falls to 18.7 kmpl

The Basalt shares its engine and gearbox combo with the C3 Aircross. 

The underpinnings are also shared with other C-cubed cars
