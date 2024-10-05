What's new with the 2024 200 Duke?

KTM India has launched the 2024 200 Duke in the Indian market.
It now gets the 5-inch TFT screen from the 390 Duke.
It is paired to a new new switch cube, with 4-way menu switches.
With the new display comes new features such as turn-by-turn navigation.
The new display also allows the bike to feature notifications on the driver's display for incoming calls via Bluetooth connectivity.
The mode switch can be used to accept or decline a call while riding.
The all new display even offers a wide range of customisation options according to the rider's preference.
An option to customise the shift RPM as well as RPM limit and there are different themes as well.