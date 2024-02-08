What's new on the Maruti Fronx Turbo Turbo Velocity Edition?

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new special edition of the Fronx.
It is called Velocity Edition.
The new special edition is available only on Delta+, Zeta or Alpha trims.
The Velocity Edition comes with accessories worth ₹43,000
There are a total of 16 different accessories on offer.
vailable in grey and black colour options, these accessories include exterior styling kits such as headlamp garnish, front grille garnish, door visors, ORVM cover, body side moulding, wheel arch garnish, etc.
The car also comes with interior accessories such as illuminated door sill guards, a red-coloured designer dashboard mat, a carbon finish interior styling kit, seat covers, a 3D boot mat etc.
There are no mechanical changes to the Fronx Velocity Edition.