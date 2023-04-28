London's iconic public transport buses have been running around the city for decades
The Red paint theme on these buses make them instantly recognisable
But do you know why these buses are in Red and in no other shade?
The first Red buses in London were deployed by London General Omnibus Company
These were Red to distinguish them from buses being deployed by rival companies
The colour was subsequently taken forward by London Transport and remains so till date
The Pantone 485C Red colour is the same as the Red hue on McDonalds packaging...
...and even on KitKat chocolate brand