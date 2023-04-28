What's common between London buses, McDonalds and KitKat?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 28, 2023

London's iconic public transport buses have been running around the city for decades

The Red paint theme on these buses make them instantly recognisable

But do you know why these buses are in Red and in no other shade?

The first Red buses in London were deployed by London General Omnibus Company

These were Red to distinguish them from buses being deployed by rival companies

The colour was subsequently taken forward by London Transport and remains so till date

The Pantone 485C Red colour is the same as the Red hue on McDonalds packaging...

...and even on KitKat chocolate brand
