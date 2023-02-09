What Ola S1, S1 Air new variants are all about

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 09, 2023

Ola Electric has launched new variants of the S1 and S1 Air electric scooters

Priced from 84,999, these scooters offer a low range option

Ola Electric has equipped both S1 and S1 Pro with a new low-range 2 kWh battery pack

The S1 Air also comes with a 3 kWh and a 4 kWh battery pack as well

The new 2 kWh battery pack promises to offer 91 kms of range on the S1

The same battery will offer a range of 85 kms on the S1 Air electric scooters

The new variants will come with top speed of 85 kmph on S1, and 90 kmph on S1 Air

Ola S1 Pro will continue to get the 4 kWh battery pack, the largest the EV maker offers

The new battery pack has been launched to cater to those who do not need high range
Which Ola Electric scooter suits your need best?
Click Here