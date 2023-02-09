What Ola S1, S1 Air new variants are all about

Ola Electric has launched new variants of the S1 and S1 Air electric scooters
Priced from ₹84,999, these scooters offer a low range option
Ola Electric has equipped both S1 and S1 Pro with a new low-range 2 kWh battery pack
The S1 Air also comes with a 3 kWh and a 4 kWh battery pack as well
The new 2 kWh battery pack promises to offer 91 kms of range on the S1
The same battery will offer a range of 85 kms on the S1 Air electric scooters
The new variants will come with top speed of 85 kmph on S1, and 90 kmph on S1 Air
Ola S1 Pro will continue to get the 4 kWh battery pack, the largest the EV maker offers
The new battery pack has been launched to cater to those who do not need high range