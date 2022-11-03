What new safety tests will EVs in India have to undergo?

Government has introduced certain international safety tests for EVs under PLI, FAME II
These tests will become mandatory in India from April 1, 2023
These tests will also be applicable on batteries produced under PLI and ACC
New tests will ensure quality for EVs on three levels
The levels are - battery pack, battery management system and battery cell level
These tests are widely carried out and accepted internationally
There will be six new tests for cells, including temperature cycling and shock
Eleven new tests introduced for battery management system
These include over current protection, cell temperature check, cell balance function check, etc