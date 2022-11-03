What new safety tests will EVs in India have to undergo?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 03, 2022

Government has introduced certain international safety tests for EVs under PLI, FAME II

These tests will become mandatory in India from April 1, 2023

These tests will also be applicable on batteries produced under PLI and ACC

New tests will ensure quality for EVs on three levels

The levels are - battery pack, battery management system and battery cell level

These tests are widely carried out and accepted internationally

There will be six new tests for cells, including temperature cycling and shock

Eleven new tests introduced for battery management system

These include over current protection, cell temperature check, cell balance function check, etc
There are five new tests for battery pack level testing. Read full repot here
Click Here