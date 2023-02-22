What makes this simple van from Maruti so popular?

Maruti Suzuki Eeco van has reached a production milestone
The Eecon van has found 10 lakh homes in India since its debut
According to Maruti, Eeco shares more than 90% market share in the van segment
Eeco is popular as commercial vehicle as well as for private consumers for being affordable
Besides the petrol variant, the van is also available in CNG variant
First launched in 2010, the Eeco van recently received its latest update
Maruti offers Eeco with 5/7 seat option, as well as cargo, ambulance and tourer options
Eeco van is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series engine with 80.76 PS of power
It offers safety features like dual airbags for front passengers and more