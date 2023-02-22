What makes this simple van from Maruti so popular?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 22, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Eeco van has reached a production milestone

The Eecon van has found 10 lakh homes in India since its debut 

According to Maruti, Eeco shares more than 90% market share in the van segment

Eeco is popular as commercial vehicle as well as for private consumers for being affordable

Besides the petrol variant, the van is also available in CNG variant

First launched in 2010, the Eeco van recently received its latest update

Maruti offers Eeco with 5/7 seat option, as well as cargo, ambulance and tourer options

Eeco van is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series engine with 80.76 PS of power

It offers safety features like dual airbags for front passengers and more
