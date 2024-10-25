What makes the Tata Punch so popular in India? Check these key highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 25, 2024

The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV that is priced from 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom)

It offers tons of practicality with its wide range of features, safety, and price point

The Punch has a split headlight design with LED DRLs and it rides on 16-inch alloy wheels

A 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine under the hood makes 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque 

 Check product page

Tata also offers a CNG engine that makes 72 bhp and 103 Nm with a five-speed manual

The Punch gets two seven-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster  

A height-adjustable driver's seat, cooled glovebox, and a wireless charger are available

Occupants are treated with a voice-assisted sunroof, auto climate control and rear AC vents

The Punch has a broad list of safety tech that got it a five-star safety rating from the GNCAP
To learn about Tata Punch EV...
Click Here