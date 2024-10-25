What makes the Tata Punch so popular in India? Check these key highlights

The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV that is priced from ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom)
It offers tons of practicality with its wide range of features, safety, and price point
The Punch has a split headlight design with LED DRLs and it rides on 16-inch alloy wheels
A 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine under the hood makes 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque
Tata also offers a CNG engine that makes 72 bhp and 103 Nm with a five-speed manual
The Punch gets two seven-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster
A height-adjustable driver's seat, cooled glovebox, and a wireless charger are available
Occupants are treated with a voice-assisted sunroof, auto climate control and rear AC vents
The Punch has a broad list of safety tech that got it a five-star safety rating from the GNCAP