Tiago EV came as Tata Motors' third electric passenger car after Nexon EV and Tigor EV
Priced between ₹8.69 lakh and ₹11.99 lakh, Tiago EV is among the most affordable electric cars in India
With 315 km range on offer, Tiago EV seems a practical buy for those looking for an affordable electric car
Tiago EV claims to take 58 minutes to be charged up to 80% using a fast charger
Tiago EV can be charged using a regular charger or a fast charger as well
A compact and practical design is what grabs attention at the very first glance
Inside its cabin, Tata Tiago EV appears stylish and feature-packed alongside having a practical and comfortable design
A 24 kWh battery pack along with 315 km range on offer, makes this EV appealing for short and frequent daily drives
With the Tiago EV, Tata has proven its mettle in the Indian electric car segment