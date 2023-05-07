Tata Tiago EV has been fuelling Tata Motors' electric run in India

Published May 07, 2023

Tiago EV came as Tata Motors' third electric passenger car after Nexon EV and Tigor EV

Priced between 8.69 lakh and 11.99 lakh, Tiago EV is among the most affordable electric cars in India

With 315 km range on offer, Tiago EV seems a practical buy for those looking for an affordable electric car

Tiago EV claims to take 58 minutes to be charged up to 80% using a fast charger

Tiago EV can be charged using a regular charger or a fast charger as well

A compact and practical design is what grabs attention at the very first glance

Inside its cabin, Tata Tiago EV appears stylish and feature-packed alongside having a practical and comfortable design

A 24 kWh battery pack along with 315 km range on offer, makes this EV appealing for short and frequent daily drives

With the Tiago EV, Tata has proven its mettle in the Indian electric car segment
