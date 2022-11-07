Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X Gen 3: Specs, range and price comparison

Published Nov 07, 2022

Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X Gen 3 are two of the best-selling electric scooters in India

Here is a comparison between the price, range and specs of both EVs

 Ather 450X Gen 3 comes with a 3.7 kWh battery and 6 kWh electric motor

The Ola S1 Pro offers a 3.9 kWh battery pack and 8.5 kWh electric motor

Ather 450X Gen 3 offers range of 105 kms and top speed of 80 kmph

Ola S1 Pro promises range of 145 km and top speed of 115 kmph

The electric scooter from Ather comes with sharp creases

Ola S1 Pro is more curvy in its design approach

The Ather 450X Gen 3 is priced at 1.55 lakh

Ola S1 Pro comes at a price of 1.40 lakh
