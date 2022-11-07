Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X Gen 3 are two of the best-selling electric scooters in India
Here is a comparison between the price, range and specs of both EVs
Ather 450X Gen 3 comes with a 3.7 kWh battery and 6 kWh electric motor
The Ola S1 Pro offers a 3.9 kWh battery pack and 8.5 kWh electric motor
Ather 450X Gen 3 offers range of 105 kms and top speed of 80 kmph
Ola S1 Pro promises range of 145 km and top speed of 115 kmph
The electric scooter from Ather comes with sharp creases
Ola S1 Pro is more curvy in its design approach
The Ather 450X Gen 3 is priced at ₹1.55 lakh
Ola S1 Pro comes at a price of ₹1.40 lakh