A study has claimed that India is among the top five countries with worst drivers

Besides congested narrow roads, dense vehicular traffic, worse driving behaviours make things difficult

Flouting traffic norms is a common problem across India

This often leads to fatal road accidents

In fact many drivers don't know the traffic norms properly despite having driving license

The study pointed out that India is fourth worst country in the world when it comes to bad driving habits

As a result, lakhs of people die every year across India due to road accidents

Thailand tops the list of the countries with worst driving behaviour

When it comes to countries with better driving habits, Japan tops the chart
