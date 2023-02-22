A study has claimed that India is among the top five countries with worst drivers
Besides congested narrow roads, dense vehicular traffic, worse driving behaviours make things difficult
Flouting traffic norms is a common problem across India
This often leads to fatal road accidents
In fact many drivers don't know the traffic norms properly despite having driving license
The study pointed out that India is fourth worst country in the world when it comes to bad driving habits
As a result, lakhs of people die every year across India due to road accidents
Thailand tops the list of the countries with worst driving behaviour
When it comes to countries with better driving habits, Japan tops the chart