This is the most affordable compact SUV to come with ADAS

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 05, 2023

Hyundai India has introduced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) on Venue and Venue N Line

It is called Hyundai SmartSense by the company

ADAS tech will be offered on Venue SX(O) trim and Venue N Line N8 trim

ADAS features include Forward Collision Warning,  Lane Keeping Assist..

 ...Lane Departure Warning and Driver Attention Warning, among others

 A new 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine has also been introduced

It comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission unit

New engine is being offered on S(O) and SX(O) trims for Venue 

For Venue N Line, it is available on N6 and N8 trims 
It churns out 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. For detailed report...
