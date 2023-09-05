This is the most affordable compact SUV to come with ADAS

Hyundai India has introduced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) on Venue and Venue N Line
It is called Hyundai SmartSense by the company
ADAS tech will be offered on Venue SX(O) trim and Venue N Line N8 trim
ADAS features include Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist..
...Lane Departure Warning and Driver Attention Warning, among others
A new 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine has also been introduced
It comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission unit
New engine is being offered on S(O) and SX(O) trims for Venue
For Venue N Line, it is available on N6 and N8 trims