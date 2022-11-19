What is the history behind Rolls-Royce's EV name? Know here

Published Nov 19, 2022

Rolls-Royce says selecting names for its models is always a very rigorous process

The EV's--Rolls-Royce Spectre-- name came from the marque's 118-year-old history

In 1910, Rolls-Royce built a chassis 1601 and named it... 

...the Silver Spectre

The car was sold to the war office in 1915 

This model was rebodied at least three times

The present-day Spectre EV marks the premium brand's evolution in powertrain technology

This luxury EV generates power up to 577 hp and massive torque of 900 Nm

It offers a range up to 520 km
