What is the history behind Rolls-Royce's EV name? Know here

Rolls-Royce says selecting names for its models is always a very rigorous process
The EV's--Rolls-Royce Spectre-- name came from the marque's 118-year-old history
In 1910, Rolls-Royce built a chassis 1601 and named it...
...the Silver Spectre
The car was sold to the war office in 1915
This model was rebodied at least three times
The present-day Spectre EV marks the premium brand's evolution in powertrain technology
This luxury EV generates power up to 577 hp and massive torque of 900 Nm
It offers a range up to 520 km