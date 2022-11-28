What is the fastest bike lap record at India's iconic BIC track?

Published Nov 28, 2022

Ducati India rider Dilip Lalwani recently broke the bike lap record at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida

Lalwani set the fastest lap of 1:55:963 on a 2022 Panigale V4

The previous quickest lap time here was set by Alessandro Valia on a Panigale V4 too - in 2018

Valia had set the previous record at 1:56:316

Lalwani says it is a dream come true for him to set the new fastest time for a lap at BIC

Lalwani's Panigale V4 was fitted with a full system Akrapovic exhaust & Ohlins suspension

The Ducati Panigale V4 for the Indian market is priced at 26.49 lakh while Panigale V4 S is at 32 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 2022 model gets a new gearbox that lengthens ratio for the first, second & sixth gears 
