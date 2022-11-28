What is the fastest bike lap record at India's iconic BIC track?

Ducati India rider Dilip Lalwani recently broke the bike lap record at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida
Lalwani set the fastest lap of 1:55:963 on a 2022 Panigale V4
The previous quickest lap time here was set by Alessandro Valia on a Panigale V4 too - in 2018
Valia had set the previous record at 1:56:316
Lalwani says it is a dream come true for him to set the new fastest time for a lap at BIC
Lalwani's Panigale V4 was fitted with a full system Akrapovic exhaust & Ohlins suspension
The Ducati Panigale V4 for the Indian market is priced at ₹26.49 lakh while Panigale V4 S is at ₹32 lakh (ex-showroom)
The 2022 model gets a new gearbox that lengthens ratio for the first, second & sixth gears