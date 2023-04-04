Tesla has launched its home wallbox EV charger called Cybervault in China
The Cybervault looks like a mini Cybertruck and is also dust-proof and waterproof
The Cybervault charger runs on 220V and supports up to 7kW of charging power
The Cybervault weighs around 13 kgs and comes with a 6-meter charging cable inside
The Cybervault is detachable and can be used anywhere with a wall socket
The introduction of CyberVault highlights Tesla's efforts to meet the specific needs of the Chinese market
Tesla had earlier hinted at the Cybervault last week ahead of its official launch
Some of the customers in China have already received the Tesla wallbox charger
Tesla has not revealed if it will launch the Cybervault for other markets as well