What is Porsche's new driver experience?

Porsche has introduced the new Driver Experience  

This latest digital upgrade comes in the new Cayenne

Porsche Driver Experience is fully digital and as per the luxury carmaker, it is intuitive in functionality

At the centre of the cabin, the important controls are grouped around the steering wheel

The cockpit sports a digital instrument cluster in a called curved and free-standing design that comes with variable display options

The automatic gear selector is now located to the right of the steering wheel in this new Cayenne model

There is also a smartphone storage area with an inductive charging function as standard

There are two USB-C ports in the front storage compartment and two USB-C ports in the rear area of the centre console

Connectivity applications such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as integrated apps such as Spotify and Apple Music are available
